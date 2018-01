BRIEF-Progress Software Reports Q4 EPS of $0.34

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Progress Software Corp:

* PROGRESS REPORTS 2017 FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.67

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 NON-GAAP REVENUE $116.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $114.3 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE WAS $116.1 MILLION COMPARED TO $117.7 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.29 TO $2.35

* ADJUSTED REVENUE WAS $116.3 MILLION DURING QUARTER COMPARED TO $118.0 MILLION IN SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR

* SEES GAAP ‍REVENUE OF $398 MILLION TO $404​ MILLION FOR FY 2018

* SEES ‍Q1 2018 GAAP REVENUE OF $90 MILLION TO $93​ MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE BETWEEN $1.14 TO $1.21‍​

* SEES Q1 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46 TO $0.48

* SEES Q1 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15 TO $0.19

‍CURRENCY TRANSLATION IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 GAAP, NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE IS ABOUT $0.01​