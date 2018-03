March 9 (Reuters) - Progressive Corp:

* PROGRESSIVE ANNOUNCES PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES AND SERIAL PREFERRED SHARES

* PROGRESSIVE CORP - ‍PRICING OF AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $600 MILLION 4.20% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2048​

* PROGRESSIVE CORP - ‍NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR​