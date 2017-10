BRIEF-Prologis reports Q3 EPS of $1.63

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Prologis Inc

* Q3 core FFO per share $0.67

* Q3 earnings per share $1.63

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.01 to $3.06

* Guidance range for net earnings per diluted share increased and narrowed to $3.01 to $3.06 for 2017​

* Guidance range for core FFO per diluted share narrowed to $2.79 to $2.81 for 2017​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $603 million versus $705 million last year​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.54, revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net effective same store NOI 4.1% versus 5.6%​