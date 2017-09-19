BRIEF-Prometic reports positive clinical data from ongoing PBI-4050 study in Alström Syndrome patients

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍clinical study has now enrolled 12 subjects​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍DSMB and MHRA have allowed for 2 successive extensions of duration of treatment​

* Prometic Life Sciences - ‍duration of treatment extended from original 24 weeks for additional 36 weeks, and then once more for further 12 weeks​

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍sustained safety observed over 48 weeks of treatment​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: