BRIEF-Prometic reports positive interim clinical data from IVIG phase 3 trial

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Prometic reports positive interim clinical data from ongoing intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) pivotal phase 3 trial

* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - ‍interim clinical data shows non inferiority to commercially-approved products for primary immunodeficiencies​

* Prometic Life Sciences - ‍clinical data confirmed no significant safety issues, efficacy appeared to be comparable to existing commercial IVIG products​