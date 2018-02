Feb 6 (Reuters) - PROMORE PHARMA AB:

* ‍OCTOBER TO DECEMBER NET SALES AMOUNTED TO MSEK 0.6 (0)​

* OCT-DEC OPERATING LOSS FOR PERIOD WAS 10.6 (LOSS 3.6) MSEK

* “‍FOR 2018 OUR MAIN OPERATIONAL GOALS ARE TO CONTINUE PUSHING OUR MAIN PROJECTS FORWARD BY START RECRUITMENT IN CLINICAL TRIALS OF PXL01 AND LL-37”​

* OCT-DEC NET LOSS WAS 11.0 (LOSS 2.4) MSEK, CORRESPONDING TO A LOSS PER SHARE OF SEK 0.54 (LOSS 0.18)