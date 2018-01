Jan 16 (Reuters) - PROMSVYAZBANK:

* SAYS BANK‘S TEMPORARY ADMINISTRATION DECIDES TO REDUCE BANK‘S SHARE CAPITAL TO RUB 1

* SAYS SHARES WILL BE PLACED THROUGH CONVERSION INTO THE SAME CATEGORY SHARES WITH LOWER NOMINAL VALUE Source text: bit.ly/2DcG1GA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)