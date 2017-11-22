FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Proofpoint ‍issues notice of redemption
#Regulatory News
November 22, 2017 / 10:10 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

BRIEF-Proofpoint ‍issues notice of redemption

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc:

* Proofpoint Inc says ‍issued notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 1.25% senior convertible notes due 2018 - SEC filing​

* Proofpoint - co ‍will redeem remaining outstanding convertible notes for cash at 100% of principal amount plus accrued & unpaid interest on Dec 27​

* Proofpoint - ‍prior to redemption, holders entitled to convert to co's common stock at 25.6353 shares per $1000 principal amount of convertible notes​ Source text: (bit.ly/2zfozPY) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
