BRIEF-Proofpoint ‍issues notice of redemption

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc:
* Proofpoint Inc says issued notice of redemption to holders of outstanding 1.25% senior convertible notes due 2018 - SEC filing
* Proofpoint - co will redeem remaining outstanding convertible notes for cash at 100% of principal amount plus accrued & unpaid interest on Dec 27
* Proofpoint - prior to redemption, holders entitled to convert to co's common stock at 25.6353 shares per $1000 principal amount of convertible notes