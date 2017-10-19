BRIEF-Proofpoint reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc

* Proofpoint announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 revenue $134.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $131.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.19 to $0.21

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.49

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $138 million to $140 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $644 million to $648 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $508 million to $510 million

* Proofpoint Inc - ‍total billings were $166.5 million for Q3 of 2017, an increase of 33%, compared to $124.8 million for Q3 of 2016​

* Proofpoint Inc sees FY 2017 ‍billings to be in range of $630.0 million to $632.0 million​

* Proofpoint Inc sees ‍FY 2017 GAAP net loss to be in range of $2.31 to $2.24 per share​

* Proofpoint inc sees FY 2017‍ non-gaap net income to be in range of $0.73 to $0.75 per share​

* Proofpoint Inc sees ‍FY 2017 free cash flow for full year to be in range of $101.5 million to $103.5 million, on capital expenditures of about $48.0 million​

* Proofpoint Inc sees FY 2018 ‍billings to be in range of $798.0 million to $802.0 million​

* Proofpoint Inc sees FY 2018‍ non-GAAP net income to be in range of $0.96 to $1.03 per share​

* Proofpoint sees FY 2018 ‍free cash flow to be about $135.0 million, assuming capital expenditures of approximately $45.0 million for full year 2018​

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $505.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $649.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S