BRIEF-Proofpoint To Acquire Wombat Security Technologies For $225 Mln In Cash

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Proofpoint Inc:

* PROOFPOINT ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE WOMBAT SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES FOR $225 MILLION IN CASH; MOVES INTO PHISHING SIMULATION AND SECURITY AWARENESS TRAINING MARKET

* PROOFPOINT INC - EXPECTS WOMBAT TO INCREASE 2018 REVENUE RANGE BY $30 MILLION - $32 MILLION

* PROOFPOINT INC - EXPECTS WOMBAT TO INCREASE 2018 BILLINGS RANGE BY $30 MILLION - $32 MILLION

* PROOFPOINT INC - EXPECTS WOMBAT TO REDUCE 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME RANGE BY $5 MILLION - $6 MILLION

* PROOFPOINT INC - CONTINGENT UPON CLOSING, FOR Q1 2018, PROOFPOINT ALSO EXPECTS WOMBAT TO REDUCE NON-GAAP NET INCOME RANGE BY $1 MILLION

* PROOFPOINT INC - EXPECTS NO OTHER MATERIAL IMPACT TO REST OF ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR QUARTER FROM WOMBAT DEAL