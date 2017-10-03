FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Property for Industry acquires portfolio of properties for NZ$69.5 mln
October 3, 2017 / 7:55 PM / in 14 days

BRIEF-Property for Industry acquires portfolio of properties for NZ$69.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Property for Industry Ltd:

* Secured a portfolio of eight industrial properties and one head office for an acquisition price of NZ$69.5 million​

* Acquisition is to be funded by about $70 million of new equity via a fully underwritten pro rata renounceable rights issue

* Maintains FY17 guidance for distributable profit of between 7.70 & 7.90 cents per share & cash dividend of 7.45 cps

* ‍A $70 million institutional credit facility has been established with ANZ Bank New Zealand Limited to fund acquisition

* ‍Acquisition and equity raise will decrease PFI’s gearing from 34.2% to 32.3%

* All figures in NZ$​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

