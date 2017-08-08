FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Property For Industry posts HY loss after tax of NZ$5.6 mln​
August 8, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Property For Industry posts HY loss after tax of NZ$5.6 mln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Property For Industry Ltd:

* ‍PFI recorded a loss after tax for six months to 30 June 2017 of NZ$5.6 million​

* Q2 cash dividend of 1.75 cents per share

* HY operating revenue NZ$35.7 million, up 1.4 pct over prior period

* Raises guidance for full year distributable profit from 7.50-7.70 cents per share to 7.70-7.90 cents per share

* Expects to pay full year cash dividends totalling 7.45 cents per share in 2017

* “In second half of 2017, there is additional consideration that internalisation is forecast to provide earnings accretion” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

