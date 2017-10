Oct 2 (Reuters) - Assura Plc

* Accelerated investment - 75 medical centres acquired for £154 million in period.

* As at 30 september 2017, assura’s borrowings stood at £591.7 million, with a weighted average cost of debt of 3.78% (31 march 2017 4.06%) and a weighted average debt maturity of 7.9 years

At same date, assura's proforma net loan to value ratio was 37%