Dec 14 (Reuters) - Propertylink Group:

* ‍ACQUIRES MODERN BUSINESS PARK ASSET IN LANE COVE, SYDNEY FOR $48 MILLION ​

* ‍EXISTING DEBT FACILITY INCREASED BY $40 MILLION TO $340 MILLION WITH AVERAGE DEBT EXPIRY INCREASED TO 4.1 YEARS​