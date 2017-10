Sept 25 (Reuters) - ProQR Therapeutics NV

* ProQR announces positive top-line results from a Phase 1b study of QR-010 in subjects with Cystic Fibrosis

* ProQR Therapeutics - ‍QR-010 observed to be safe and well-tolerated across all doses in the trial with no serious adverse events related to treatment​

* ProQR Therapeutics NV - Co, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics intend to expand their partnership to explore inhaled Oligonucleotide platform