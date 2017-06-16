FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
June 16, 2017 / 1:22 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Pros Holdings Inc:

* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047

* Pros Holdings Inc says announced offering of $106.2 million aggregate principal amount at maturity of convertible senior notes due 2047

* Each $1,000 principal amount at maturity of convertible notes will have an issue price of $880

* Convertible notes will be unsecured, unsubordinated obligations of co, will pay interest semiannually at annual rate of 2pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

