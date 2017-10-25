FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares reports Q3 EPS of $0.98
October 25, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares reports Q3 EPS of $0.98

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.98

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.95 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prosperity Bancshares - qtrly ‍net interest income before provision for credit losses was $156.147 million versus $154.064 million during same period in 2016​

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc - ‍as of September 30, 2017, co experienced manageable financial impact related to Hurricane Harvey​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

