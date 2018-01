BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Reports Q4 EPS Of $0.97

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc:

* PROSPERITY BANCSHARES, INC.® REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.99 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS INCLUDE A ONE-TIME NON-CASH CHARGE OF $0.02 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* PROSPERITY BANCSHARES - ‍NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 WAS $156.050 MILLION VERSUS $153.832 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: