BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics Q3 ‍loss per share $1.08​

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Proteon Therapeutics Inc

* Proteon Therapeutics announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Remain on-track to complete enrollment in Q1 of 2018 in patency-2, co’s second phase 3 clinical trial of vonapanitase​

* Qtrly ‍loss per share $1.08​

* Expects its cash, cash equivalents, available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into Q4 of 2019,

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: