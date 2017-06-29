BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428

June 29 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:

* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428 in patients with cystic fibrosis

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - pti-428 generally well tolerated, no serious adverse events, no adverse events leading to discontinuation observed

* Proteostasis Therapeutics-separate study with third patient population is initiating enrollment of cf patients who will receive pti-428 in addition to kalydeco Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: