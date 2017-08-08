BRIEF-Prothena Q2 loss per share $0.46

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc
* Prothena reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update
* Q2 loss per share $0.46
* Q2 revenue $26.8 million
* Q2 revenue view $15.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Prothena Corporation PLC says we expect topline results from phase 1B mad study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis in october
* Prothena Corporation PLC says expect topline results from phase 2b pronto study of neod001 in patients with al amyloidosis in q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: