BRIEF-Prothena Q2 loss per share $0.46

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc

* Prothena reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $26.8 million

* Q2 revenue view $15.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prothena Corporation PLC says we expect topline results from phase 1B mad study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis in october

* Prothena Corporation PLC says expect topline results from phase 2b pronto study of neod001 in patients with al amyloidosis in q2 of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: