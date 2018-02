BRIEF-Prothena Q4 Loss Per Share $1.24

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc:

* PROTHENA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS, AND PROVIDES FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $1.24

* Q4 REVENUE $200,000

* AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, PROTHENA HAD $421.7 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT

* EXPECTS THE FULL YEAR 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING AND INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $175 TO $230 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-1.48, REVENUE VIEW $237600.00 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S