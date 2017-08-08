BRIEF-Prothena reports Q2 loss per share $0.46

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Prothena Corporation Plc-

* Prothena reports second quarter 2017 financial results and provides research and development update

* Q2 loss per share $0.46

* Q2 revenue $26.8 million

* Q2 revenue view $15.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prothena Corporation Plc - ‍as of june 30, 2017, prothena had $475.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and no debt.​

* Prothena Corporation Plc - ‍expects full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities to be $160 to $170 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: