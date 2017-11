Nov 21 (Reuters) - Proto Labs Inc:

* Proto Labs reaches agreement to acquire Rapid, expands services with sheet metal fabrication

* ‍Under terms of agreement, Proto Labs will acquire Rapid for an aggregate purchase price of $120 million​

* Rapid’s 2017 annual revenue is forecasted to be approximately $45 million​

* ‍Purchase price of $120 million consists of $110 million in cash and $10 million in Proto Labs stock​