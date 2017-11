Nov 15 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp

* Providence appoints CARTER PATE as interim chief executive officer

* Providence Service Corp - ‍pate replaces james lindstrom, who has resigned as president and chief executive officer​

* Providence Service Corp - ‍providence will conduct a search to identify a new chief executive officer​

* Providence Service Corp - ‍Lindstrom has also resigned from company's board of directors​