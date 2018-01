Jan 23 (Reuters) - PROVIDENCE EQUITY PARTNERS:

* PLACES 14 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF MASMOVIL IBERCOM FOR 87.75 EUROS PER SHARE

* SELLS 14 PERCENT OF MASMOVIL fOR TOTAL AMOUNT OF 245.7 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)