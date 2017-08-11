BRIEF-Providence Service Corp announces sale of Mission Providence joint venture to Konekt

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Providence Service Corp

* Providence Service Corporation announces sale of Mission Providence joint venture to Konekt

* Providence Service Corp - ‍Konekt will acquire 100% of mission providence for total consideration of approximately usd $23 million​

* Providence Service Corp - ‍of total consideration, Providence is expected to receive approximately usd $17 million for its 75% interest in joint venture​

* Providence Service Corp - ‍Mission Providence will operate as a stand-alone division within Konekt business​