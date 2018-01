Jan 25 (Reuters) - Provident Bancorp Inc:

* REPORTS EARNINGS FOR THE DECEMBER 31, 2017 QUARTER AND YEAR

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.19

* QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES INCREASED BY $1.8 MILLION VERSUS THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* ‍IN DECEMBER 2017, BANK RECORDED A ONE-TIME CHARGE TO REDUCE CARRYING VALUE OF ITS DEFERRED TAX ASSETS BY $2.0 MILLION DUE TO TAX REFORM