BRIEF- Provident Financial Appoints Malcolm Le May As Group CEO

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc:

* DIRECTORATE CHANGE

* APPOINTS MALCOLM LE MAY AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* THIS FOLLOWS A BOARD PROCESS LED BY STUART SINCLAIR OVER RECENT

* BELIEVES THAT MALCOLM LE MAY IS AN OUTSTANDING CANDIDATE FOR ROLE, GIVEN HIS EXISTING KNOWLEDGE OF GROUP

* HOME CREDIT CONTINUES TO MAKE GOOD OPERATIONAL PROGRESS

* AND DISCUSSIONS CONTINUE WITH FCA IN RELATION TO VANQUIS BANK AND MONEYBARN INVESTIGATIONS

* CHRIS SWEENEY, MD VANQUIS BANK, WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON LEADERSHIP OF VANQUIS BANK AND SUCCESSFUL RESOLUTION OF ROP

* BOARD INTENDS TO APPOINT SWEENY AS DEPUTY GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN ADDITION TO HIS VANQUIS BANK ROLE

* ANNOUNCES PERMANENT APPOINTMENT OF CHRIS GILLESPIE, MD CONSUMER CREDIT DIVISION

* APPOINTMENT OF STEVE GRIGG, AS INTERIM GROUP CHIEF INFORMATION & TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, TO DEFINE GROUP‘S LONG-TERM IT ARCHITECTURE

* HAS INSTIGATED A PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW EXTERNAL CHAIRMAN AS WELL AS TWO ADDITIONAL NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE

