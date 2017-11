Nov 24 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* SAYS THAT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MANJIT WOLSTENHOLME HAS PASSED AWAY SUDDENLY ON NOV 23, 2017​

* ‍HAS APPOINTED MALCOLM LE MAY, CURRENTLY SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, AS INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)