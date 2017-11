BRIEF-Provident Financial Says Exec Chairman To Lead Process To Appoint CEO

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc:

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC - ‍STUART SINCLAIR ASSUMES ROLE OF SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC - ‍ANDREA BLANCE WILL BECOME CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE REPLACING MALCOLM, WHO STEPS DOWN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC - ‍AS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED, MALCOLM LE MAY HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC - ‍MALCOLM LE MAY WILL LEAD ONGOING PROCESS TO APPOINT A NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF COMPANY.​