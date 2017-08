June 30 (Reuters) - Proxama Plc

* Announces placing of not less than 4 billion new ordinary shares to raise not less than 1.2 million stg

* Proxama plc says also open offer to qualifying shareholders of 13.6 billion new shares to raise up to 4.1 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)