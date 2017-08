BRIEF-Proximus: ‍Q2'17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 464 million, FY 2017 outlook confirmed

July 28 (Reuters) - PROXIMUS NV:

* ‍Q2'17 UNDERLYING DOMESTIC REVENUE STABLE; DOMESTIC EBITDA UP +1.1% TO EUR 430 MILLION​

* 2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* ‍Q2'17 UNDERLYING GROUP EBITDA OF EUR 464 MILLION, +0.4% YEAR-ON-YEAR​

* ‍FOR FIRST-HALF 2017, PROXIMUS POSTS DOMESTIC UNDERLYING REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.7%, GROUP UNDERLYING EBITDA GROWTH OF 3.8% AND REITERATES ITS FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK​

* ‍Q2 UNIQUE TV CUSTOMERS TOTALED 1,533,000, WITH +17,000 NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS IN Q2 OF 2017 (+ 5.2% YEAR-ON-YEAR)​

* ‍PROXIMUS' FREE CASH FLOW FOR FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2017 TOTALED EUR 212 MILLION​

* PROXIMUS' GROUP CAPEX FOR THE YEAR 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE AROUND EUR 1 BILLION‍​