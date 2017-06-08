FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Proxy firm ISS responds to Mylan's letter - filing
June 8, 2017

BRIEF-Proxy firm ISS responds to Mylan's letter - filing

1 Min Read

June 8 (Reuters) -

* Proxy firm ISS responds to Mylan's letter, ISS says it does not normally allow pre-publication reviews of any analysis relating to any special meeting or any meeting - SEC filing

* Proxy firm ISS says report "we issue in connection with Mylan’s upcoming meeting will be prepared consistent with our established policy guidelines"

* ISS says it appreciates the further information in Mylan's letter regarding "Mr. Coury’s continuing role with Mylan and your perspective on Mylan’s interactions with teva" Source text: (bit.ly/2s7fokM) Further company coverage:

