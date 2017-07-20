BRIEF-Prudential announces new leadership structure for U.S. businesses

July 20 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* Prudential announces new leadership structure for U.S. businesses

* Prudential financial Inc says under new structure, to be effective in Q4 2017, co's five U.S. businesses will be aligned under three groups

* Prudential financial says Lori Fouché to lead Individual Solutions group, Andy Sullivan to lead Individual Solutions group

* Prudential Financial says Investment Management group will continue to be led by David Hunt

* Says co's U.S. businesses will be aligned under individual solutions, workplace solutions and investment management groups