BRIEF-Prudential CEO says no decision on UK annuity book yet; eyes U.S. M&A

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Prudential

* CEO Mike Wells says Asia ‘in some ways ours to lose’; need to get better in health and protection.

* Says still looking at bolt-on U.S. deals, yet to see one at the right price.

* Says still looking at external options for UK annuity business, no decision yet.

* Says excess capital from sale of UK annuity book would be returned to shareholders.

* CFO Mark Fitzpatrick says Asia growth broad-based, high quality; UK asset management wholesale inflows at record 9-month level.

* Says confident can grow dividend by 5 percent a year, “even under stress”. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)