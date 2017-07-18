FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
BRIEF-Prudential Financial says on July 17 entered along with unit into $4 bln five year credit agreement - SEC filing
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 18, 2017 / 8:40 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial says on July 17 entered along with unit into $4 bln five year credit agreement - SEC filing

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Prudential Financial Inc - on July 17, co along with its subsidiary entered into $4 billion five year credit agreement - SEC filing

* Prudential Financial Inc - five year credit facility amends and restates company's previously-existing $4 billion five year credit facility

* Prudential Financial Inc - there are currently no amounts outstanding under five year credit facility or previously-existing credit facility Source text: (bit.ly/2vzdrLl) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.