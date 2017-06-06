BRIEF-Prudential Financial sees sales slowdown due to uncertainty of Labor Dept rule - webcast

June 6 (Reuters) - Prudential

* Says it has seen "some slowdown in sales" due to "uncertainty" over implementation of the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule for retirement account advice - webcast

* Prudential says the "greatest uncertainty" about the rule has been in banks and wirehouses that distribute its products - webcast

* Prudential says two distributors won't participate in "best interest contract" provision of the Labor Dept fiduciary rule, but the impact is not "significant" - webcast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)