Feb 26 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. TO REDEEM 8.875% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2068

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL - NOTES WILL BE REDEEMED ON APRIL 16, 2018 AT A PRICE EQUAL TO GREATER OF 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

* PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL - ‍ISSUED NOTICE OF REDEMPTION TO REDEEM ALL OF $600 MILLION 8.875% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE JUNIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2068