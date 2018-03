March 1 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc:

* JAMES TURNER APPOINTED GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER AND EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* TURNER WAS PREVIOUSLY DIRECTOR OF GROUP FINANCE AT PRUDENTIAL

* TURNER ‍SUCCEEDS PAT CASEY, WHO BECAME GROUP CHIEF RISK OFFICER IN SEPTEMBER 2017​