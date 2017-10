Sept 26 (Reuters) - PS Business Parks Inc

* PS Business Parks Inc - ‍Calling for a partial redemption of 8.8 million of its outstanding 14 million depositary shares​

* PS Business Parks - The ‍depositary shares represents interests in its 6.00% cumulative preferred stock, series T on October 30, 2017 at $25 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: