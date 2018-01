BRIEF-PSA Announces Meeting Between Management And Unions

Jan 9 (Reuters) - PEUGEOT:

* GROUPE PSA: MEETING BETWEEN MANAGEMENT AND THE UNIONS TO NEGOTIATE THE 2018 JOBS AND SKILLS ALIGNMENT SYSTEM (DAEC)

* 2018 DAEC WILL BE IN LINE WITH MEASURES PROVIDED UNDER NEW MOMENTUM FOR GROWTH PERFORMANCE AGREEMENT COVERING PERIOD 2017-2019

* NUMBER OF NEW HIRES AND VOLUNTARY OUTPLACEMENTS WILL BE BALANCED

* FOR 2018 TO SECURE AROUND 1,300 OUTPLACEMENTS

* OUTPLACEMENTS (THROUGH RETRAINING LEAVE, BUSINESS CREATION AND CAREER TRANSITION PASSPORTS)

* COMMITMENTS TO INTERNAL RETRAINING, INTERNAL TRANSFERS AND SECURE OUTPLACEMENT OPTIONS WILL BE MAINTAINED IN 2018