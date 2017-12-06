BRIEF-PSA designs an electrified light vehicle as part of the European EU LIVE consortium

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Peugeot Sa:

* PSA designs an electrified light vehicle as part of the European EU LIVE consortium

* The “Efficient Urban LIght Vehicle” (EU-LIVE) European consortium brings together 12 partners from six countries, with Groupe PSA the only carmaker

* The urban mobility project is funded by the European Commission (€6.7 million) under the “Horizon 2020 GV5” Research and Innovation programme

* Groupe PSA’s involvement is part of its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan to deliver new mobility solutions