Dec 18 (Reuters) - Psc Insurance Group Ltd:

* ‍EXPECTS UNDERLYING EBITDA FOR H1 OF FY 2018 TO BE UP BETWEEN 25% & 30% ON H1 OF FY 2017​

* BUYS INSURANCE SOLUTIONS CORPORATION PTY FOR $4.20 MILLION & CAPITAL INSURANCE BROKERS PTY FOR $4.65 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: