BRIEF-PSEG reports 2017 third quarter results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc
* Pseg sees 2017 non-gaap operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00
* Reports Q3 2017 net income of $395 million or $0.78 per share
* Says non-gaap operating earnings guidance for full year remains unchanged
* Says PSEG power continues to forecast output for 2017 of 49 - 50 twh
* Says for PSEG power forecast of output for 2018 and 2019 remains unchanged from prior estimates
* Reports qtrly operating revenues $2,263 million versus $2,450 million
* Q3 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 revenue view $2.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S