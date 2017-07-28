FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSEG reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22
July 28, 2017 / 12:05 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-PSEG reports Q2 earnings per share $0.22

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* PSEG announces 2017 second quarter results

* Sees FY 2017 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $2.80 to $3.00

* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $0.62

* Q2 earnings per share $0.22

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Economic conditions in new jersey continue to show steady improvement, particularly in level of employment

* Public Service Enterprise Group - impact on electric revenue in Q2 from weather was favorable given warmer than normal conditions

* Public Service Enterprise Group says on a weather-normalized basis, electric and gas sales declined modestly in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

