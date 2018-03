March 2 (Reuters) - Exelon Corp:

* PSEG POWER SAYS EXELON’S UNIT ISSUED LETTER TO CO’S UNIT TO DISCUSS FUNDING OF CAPITAL PROJECTS AT SALEM GENERATING STATION - SEC FILING

* PSEG POWER-EXELON'S UNIT, CO'S UNIT AGREED TO CANCEL FUNDING OF FUTURE PROJECTS AT SALEM STATION THAT ARE NOT REQUIRED TO MEET REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS Source text: (bit.ly/2tdiK6S) Further company coverage: