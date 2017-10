BRIEF-PSG Group declares interim dividend of 138 cents per share

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Psg Group Ltd:

* PSG GROUP LTD - ‍UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 AUGUST 2017​

* PSG GROUP LTD - ‍SOTP VALUE OF R262.32 PER SHARE AS AT 6 OCTOBER 2017​

* PSG GROUP LTD - ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND UP 10% TO 138 CENTS PER SHARE​

* PSG GROUP LTD - ‍HY RECURRING HEADLINE EARNINGS STABLE AT 412 CENTS PER SHARE​

* PSG GROUP LTD - “BELIEVE PSG‘S INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO SHOULD CONTINUE YIELDING ABOVE-AVERAGE RETURNS​”

* PSG GROUP LTD - ‍CURRENTLY R1.2BN CASH AVAILABLE FOR FURTHER INVESTMENTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)