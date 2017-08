June 26 (Reuters) - PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie:

* OBTAINS KEY CONTRACTS IN ENERGY SECTOR

* PSI SOFTWARE AG HAS AWARDED KEY CONTRACTS IN THE ENERGY SECTOR FOR NEW AND/OR EXTENDED NETWORK CONTROL SYSTEMS AND SYSTEM UPGRADES

* FIRST MAJOR UPGRADE CONTRACT WAS AWARDED BY MVV NETZE GMBH IN MANNHEIM‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2sSDNIb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)