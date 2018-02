Feb 7 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp:

* PSIVIDA‘S SECOND PHASE 3 STUDY FOR DURASERT™ THREE-YEAR TREATMENT FOR POSTERIOR SEGMENT UVEITIS MAINTAINS POSITIVE EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE AT 12 MONTHS

* PSIVIDA CORP - HIGHLY SIGNIFICANT DIFFERENCE BETWEEN DURASERT AND SHAM IN PREVENTION OF UVEITIS RECURRENCE AT 12 MONTHS IN STUDY